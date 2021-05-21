newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Genetti: Fate should allow Flaherty to help set record

By Dominic Genetti
Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBaseball has a lot of sacred numbers — 56 and 61 to name a couple. But there’s another sacred number that’s just now getting some light thanks to Cleveland, the Texas Rangers, and Seattle Mariners. That number is 8. Eight is exactly how many no-hitters were thrown way back in...

www.thetelegraph.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Gibson#New York Rangers#The Texas Rangers#The American Association#The Union Association#The National League#The San Diego Padres#The Cincinnati Reds#The American League#The White Sox#The Detroit Tigers#The New York Yankees#St Louis Cardinals#Fried#The Milwaukee Brewers#Atlanta Braves#Famer Bob Gibson#Hitters#Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 5 Best MLB Moments from Friday

There was mayhem in Queens. From David Peterson‘s complete collapse of control in the second to Patrick Mazeika‘s walk-off in his second major league at-bat, there was a lot to see on the field. But the biggest commotion didn’t happen on the baseball diamond. Rather, the biggest spectacle was in...
MLBViva El Birdos

Flaherty, bullpen win pitching duel in 2-0 Cardinals win

The Cardinals had a tough task heading into this series. They had to face the Brewers #1, #2, and #3 starters. Their top two are legitimate aces and could stand with any starter in the league. And their #3 has been off to a very strong start, and if his stats could remain what they are now, would give the Brewers three legitimate #1 pitchers on most teams. The good news, for their opponents, is that this is pretty much their entire team. Their lineup is Christian Yelich and a whole bunch of guys you don’t mind facing, and Yelich is hurt. It just so happens the Cards happened to run into their three best starters.
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

St Louis Cardinals vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/13/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The last installment of a three-game divisional series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will take place at the American Family Field on Thursday. The Brewers managed to snap game two of this series (4-1), ending St. Louis’ four-game winning streak. With the loss, St. Louis drops to 22-15 but still leads the National League Central division. The Milwaukee Brewers improve to 20-17, still at second-place with two games behind the Cardinals.
MLBfangraphs.com

Jack Flaherty’s Best Pitch Has Been Underwhelming

Jack Flaherty has a 2.83 ERA through seven starts, which comes out to a 73 ERA-. His park adjusted FIP- of 75 is right in line with that figure; his FIP is 3.03. It would be easy to stop there and say Flaherty has been great; his excellent ERA matches up with his FIP, so he must be doing something right. Dig a little deeper, however, and there are some reasons to be skeptical. His overall line has been buoyed by a 7.5% HR/FB. His strikeout rate is down almost four percentage points compared to his last three seasons combined (25.8% versus 29.7%). Worse, his swinging strike rate is down to a below league-average 11.6%, indicating he has been somewhat fortunate to punch out a little over a quarter of the batters he has faced. On contact, things are not much better. His groundball rate is five percentage points lower than it was over those same three seasons and after allowing a below average rate of hard-hit balls from 2018-20, he is now right at league average.
MLBdarnews.com

Flaherty's 7th win lifts Cards as Burnes walks 1st batter

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- St. Louis Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty put his frustrating history at Milwaukee's American Family Field behind him. These days, Flaherty is finding a way to win just about anywhere. Flaherty became the major leagues' first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday...
MLBSportsGrid

May 13 MLB Betting Guide

Thursday’s MLB split slate gives us six games in the afternoon, followed by a double feature of six games starting a 7:10 p.m. Eastern. Read below for the games to keep an eye on. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds. Moneyline: Cardinals +108| Brewers -126 Brewers...
MLBSFGate

Atlanta-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers third. Omar Narvaez singles to shallow center field. Lorenzo Cain singles to third base. Omar Narvaez to second. Travis Shaw called out on strikes. Avisail Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Lorenzo Cain to second. Omar Narvaez out at third. Daniel Vogelbach doubles to deep right field. Avisail Garcia scores. Lorenzo Cain scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.
MLBmadison

Brewers hang on to beat Braves, avoid sweep

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday at American Family Field. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Flaherty outduels Burnes, Cards beat Brewers 2-0

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty became the major leagues’ first seven-game winner this year with a 2-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday as the Brewers’ Corbin Burnes extended his streak to 58 consecutive strikeouts before his first walk. Flaherty (7-0) allowed four hits in six innings, struck out six...
MLBESPN

Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

MILWAUKEE --  Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sunday. It nearly fell apart for Milwaukee after J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the...
MLBarcamax.com

Flaherty, bullpen shine in 2-0 win as Cardinals take series from Brewers

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals had made it a lot easier on staff ace Jack Flaherty by scoring 54 runs for him while he was in the game during his first seven starts, six of which were victories. Flaherty saw the other side of this coin for the first time this season Thursday but his performance was unaffected by the fact the Cardinals scored only one run for him in his six innings.
MLBViva El Birdos

The anatomy of a pitcher hitting a home run part 2- A Hunt and Peck

On Friday night in the Cardinals game against the Rockies something rare and exciting happened. In the bottom of the third inning Jack Flaherty took former teammate Austin Gomber deep for his first ever major league homer. It looked a little something like this:. I have previously broken this down...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers get Corbin Burnes back for series finale vs. Cards

The host Milwaukee Brewers will have right-hander Corbin Burnes back on the mound as they close out a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday afternoon. The teams split the first two games of a series that has featured good starting pitching. Burnes (2-2, 1.53 ERA) has been...
MLBcardsconclave.com

A Big Win (For May)

It’s still pretty early in the season. Not as early as it was in the first week, when people could be hitting .500 and a team like Detroit could be in first given a win on Opening Day. Not as early as it was in mid-April when people were starting to make a big deal out of the Royals being in first. Not so early that you can’t get a feel for teams and how things are going to go. That feel, for me, is that Milwaukee is going to be tough for the Cardinals all year long and nothing that happened in the past three games dispelled that notion.
MLBstlsportspage.com

Thursday’s Game Report: Cardinals 2, Brewers 0

Jack Flaherty was well aware of what he called the “demons” that had affected his previous starts in Milwaukee, including allowing a career-high nine runs in just three innings in his last start there last September. What he also was well aware of going into Thursday’s game, however, was how...
MLBAnniston Star

Cardinals ace Flaherty takes on nemesis Milwaukee without DeJong, Molina

MILWAUKEE — Jack Flaherty is the major leagues' top winner at 6-0 this season, but the Cardinals righthander hasn't faced the Milwaukee Brewers this season until Thursday afternoon. The Brewers have been hard on Flaherty, beating him six times in eight decisions, including three wins in three decisions here and...