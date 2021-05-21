Rip Current Statement issued for Delaware Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If possible, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Delaware Beaches HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents are expected. * WHERE...The beaches of New Jersey and Delaware. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore and into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most beaches are not staffed with life guards, so stay out of the surf today. Also, ocean water temperatures remain quite chilly. They are generally in the lower and middle 60s. An elevated risk for rip currents will continue on Sunday.alerts.weather.gov