SEAL Team season 4 finale promo: Did Full Metal die?
As you brace for the SEAL Team season 4 finale on CBS this Wednesday, the fate of Full Metal has to be one of the lingering mysteries. Is the character gone?. On this past episode, it was pretty clear that he was in dire straights, and there’s absolutely nothing about the newly-released finale promo that has us hopeful for the future. Take, for example, the scene with the salutes, or the fact that so many characters are featured here totally clean-shaved after sporting beards for a good chunk of the season. We’re worried — very worried.cartermatt.com