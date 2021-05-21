newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

SEAL Team season 4 finale promo: Did Full Metal die?

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you brace for the SEAL Team season 4 finale on CBS this Wednesday, the fate of Full Metal has to be one of the lingering mysteries. Is the character gone?. On this past episode, it was pretty clear that he was in dire straights, and there’s absolutely nothing about the newly-released finale promo that has us hopeful for the future. Take, for example, the scene with the salutes, or the fact that so many characters are featured here totally clean-shaved after sporting beards for a good chunk of the season. We’re worried — very worried.

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#Seals#Cbs#The Seal Team#Full Metal#Mysteries#Beards#Men#Mind#Fatherhood#Dire Straights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 8 finale: Did Elizabeth pick Nathan, Lucas?

Tonight on the When Calls the Heart season 8 finale, Elizabeth had a huge decision to make: Did she choose Nathan or Lucas? Or, are the writers trolling us and she didn’t choose either? Okay, so the latter is probably not going to happen, but there are a lot of things that we’re going to be left to talk through within this article.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How NCIS' Season 18 Finale Will Set Up Season 19, According To Wilmer Valderrama

NCIS has been a mainstay on CBS for the better part of two decades now, but CBS didn't make the renewal for Season 19 official for quite a while considering its success in primetime. Now, Season 19 is guaranteed, Mark Harmon is still on board in some capacity, and actor Wilmer Valderrama is already hyping what to expect from the Season 18 finale that sets the stage for what comes next.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Renewed for Season 5, Moving to Paramount+ With ‘Evil’

We finally have some news about Evil‘s return and SEAL Team‘s future. Both dramas from CBS Studios are moving from CBS to the ViacomCBS streaming service Paramount+ for their next seasons. (Yes, SEAL Team has been renewed!) While the second season of Robert and Michelle King’s Evil will debut exclusively on ViacomCBS’ streaming service, the David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team will get a special presentation for its fifth season on CBS this fall before making the move (as rumored for both).
Paramount, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘SEAL Team’ and ‘Clarice’ to Move From CBS to Paramount+

As part of ViacomCBS’ efforts to leverage the symbiotic relationship between its TV and streaming platforms, the dramas “SEAL Team” and “Clarice” will be moving from CBS to Paramount+ in their next seasons, TheWrap has learned. “Clarice,” based on the character from “The Silence of the Lambs” by author Thomas...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 18 episode 15 promo: First footage of Katrina Law!

Based on the first promo, one of the initial impressions we have is that she means business. She’s determined, tough, and she’s not messing around getting the job done … even if that means taking a few risks. She may be more willing to go rogue than even Nick Torres.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Try To Watch The This Is Us Season 5 Finale Promo Without Getting Emotional

It's been a year of emotional ups and downs for This Is Us, both on- and offscreen. The season’s start was delayed by an entire month due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to open with the Pearson brothers still estranged from one another. Both Randall and Kevin then went on spiritual journeys throughout the season — although it was peppered with several breaks, some of which were unscheduled due to COVID-related filming shutdowns. But even though the season ultimately wound up reduced by two installments, the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 16 promo promises that sticking with the family during the tough times brings rewards... and that finale will pack just as much of a punch as the ones that came before it.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 4 Episode 15 Photos, Plot Details and Trailer

Series star David Boreanaz steps behind the camera to direct CBS’s SEAL Team season four episode 15. (The episode marks Boreanaz’s fourth time directing SEAL Team.) Written by Spencer Hudnut and Mark H. Semos, episode 15 – “Nightmare of My Choice” – will air on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Cruel Summer boss promises "all the answers" to season 1 mystery

Cruel Summer spoilers follow. Cruel Summer showrunner Tia Napolitano has promised that viewers will get "all the answers" about the series' big mystery by the end of season one. The Freeform series has delivered plenty of twists and turns already, especially during its two-episode premiere last month (but more on...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Breeders Season 2 Finale Recap: Did Paul Fix His Broken Home? Grade It!

Sometimes, there’s just no coming back from punching your dad square in the face. In the first part of Breeders‘ Season 2 finale, Paul and Luke’s rising tensions reached an explosive climax after Paul learned that Luke had attempted to buy weed. The young teen continued to push buttons by ignoring his dad’s punishment, which caused Paul to unleash his raging fury in front of the entire family. In the middle of an argument, Luke said he blamed Paul’s temper for much of his season-long battle with anxiety and depression. Then, in the heat of the moment,
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 14 Review: Hollow At The Core

The way things are going, all of Bravo team might not make it back from Africa. The unit's dysfunction continued to be a problem on SEAL Team Season 4 Episode 14. Most of the problem swirled around Sonny, who couldn't seem to deal with his unborn child and Hannah being half a world away.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Early season 12 expectations

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are there more big stories coming featuring the Reagan family? There are a few things to talk through here!. The first bit of news that we have to share is, unfortunately, the bad news: There is no new episode of Blue Bloods airing on the network tonight. Why is that? Well, it’s because last week was the two-hour finale! With the epic Joe Hill storyline the writers wanted to give you something that looked and felt like a true send-off to the season — heck, they even made sure that it could be a fitting series finale in the event that it was the end of the road. Joe’s on better terms with the family now, and seemingly everything is right with the world of the Reagans.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Manifest season 3 episode 11 return date: The story of ‘Duty Free’

Do you want to get the Manifest season 3 episode 11 return date at NBC — or, some additional updates as to what lies ahead?. The first thing worth mentioning here is that unfortunately, you’ll be waiting for a little while to see what’s coming up. There is no installment next week! Instead, the next episode entitled “Duty Free” is going to be coming on Thursday, June 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It may seem a little strange for the show to air outside of May sweeps, but the same can be said for Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. The health crisis has thrown NBC’s schedule for a loop!
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Walker Online: Season 1 Episode 12

On Walker Season 1 Episode 12, we flashed back to the days right before Emily's death. This showed how the entire Walker family wrestled with the devastating loss. Thankfully, it also shed some much-needed light on who was to blame for her death. Walker also had to evaluate his new...
TV SeriesElite Daily

This 'Mare Of Easttown' Promo For Season 1, Episode 5 & Beyond Is So Intense

Mare of Easttown spent its first three episodes adding to Mare's list of suspects at every turn. But even with the titular detective on leave in Episode 4, the clues keep piling in, and the episode's big twist suggests fans may have been scouting off in the wrong direction this whole time. Now, the Mare of Easttown promo for Episode 5 and beyond, which teases clips from the show's upcomig second half, suggests Mare's two cases are about to get a lot more dangerous.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Rookie season 3 episode 13 promo: Will Lucy Chen survive?

What is it about The Rookie and almost-constantly throwing Lucy Chen in danger? We’ve seen this character kidnapped before and tonight, it feels like we’re moments away from her being set on fire. This upcoming episode (entitled “Triple Duty”) looks to be one of the most action-packed ones we’ve seen...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date: Lizzie’s ‘wellness retreat’

If you’re curious to learn either the Legacies season 3 episode 14 return date or some more news on what lies ahead, we’ve got both within!. The first thing that we have to do here, though, is make it clear when the CW series will be back. Think in terms of Thursday, June 10. Why in the world do we have such a long hiatus? It feels like one objective is for the network to test out how they could fare over the summer months with some of their top-tier programming. We’ve gotten the sense that they didn’t want to skimp on episode counts just because of the global health crisis, and that means extending these seasons a little bit beyond when they would typically air.