SEAL Team season 4 finale promo: Did Full Metal die?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are there more big stories coming featuring the Reagan family? There are a few things to talk through here!. The first bit of news that we have to share is, unfortunately, the bad news: There is no new episode of Blue Bloods airing on the network tonight. Why is that? Well, it’s because last week was the two-hour finale! With the epic Joe Hill storyline the writers wanted to give you something that looked and felt like a true send-off to the season — heck, they even made sure that it could be a fitting series finale in the event that it was the end of the road. Joe’s on better terms with the family now, and seemingly everything is right with the world of the Reagans.