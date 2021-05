For residents living inside Oxford city limits, municipal election campaigns are now underway. Potential voters must register prior to May 10 at 5 pm to participate in the 2021 election for alderpersons and mayor of Oxford. Registered voters who cannot be present to cast votes in the June 8, 2021, election are now eligible to cast absentee votes. Citizens may register to vote at City Hall or at the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office located inside the Lafayette County Courthouse. Both locations are at the downtown Square.