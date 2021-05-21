newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Sunday Journal – Anne Van Vleck with Housing Assistance Corporation

capecod.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Development Officer for Housing Assistance Corporation Anne Van Vleck joined the program this weekend to discuss the upcoming Walk For Hope. Anne spoke about the event’s impacts, especially in times like these, and what else the organization is doing to address housing inequalities within the region.

www.capecod.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Hope#Housing Development#Chief Development Officer#Sunday Journal#Housing Inequalities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Henrico Citizen

New program provides financial assistance to households struggling to pay for internet service

Help is available for households struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic. The Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit program opens for enrollment May 12 and offers as much as a $50-per-month discount for broadband services per households; as much as $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal Lands; and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop, or tablet purchased through a qualifying provider.
Congress & Courtsnlihc.org

NLIHC Partner Testifies as House Committee on Financial Services Holds Hearing on Disaster Recovery and Mitigation

The House Committee on Financial Services’ Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance held a hearing, “Built to Last: Examining Housing Resilience in the Face of Climate Change,” on May 4. The hearing discussed the federal government’s housing-related response to increasing climate change disasters, including flooding, and hurricanes. In addition...
Bethlehem, PAthevalleyledger.com

New Bethany Ministries Completes Housing Assistance Team

Featured Image: (L-R) Bria Johnson, Heather Kebernikand, Rosemary Coleman. Three new employees join New Bethany. Bethlehem, PA (May 11, 2021)– New Bethany Ministries (NBM) announces the addition of Rosemary Coleman, Bria Johnson, and Heather Kebernik as tenant navigators for the Housing Assistance program. As tenant navigators, Coleman, Johnson, and Kebernik...
AdvocacyPosted by
DFW Community News

Safe Housing Options For Adults w/Disabilities

Community for Permanent Supported Housing (CPSH) invites you to join Robin LeoGrande, President, CPSH for a virtual introduction to Community for Permanent Supported Housing. She will discuss the services they provide to find supportive, community-based housing for our North Texas citizens with disabilities. During this interactive seminar, you will learn more about the focus of CPSH on increasing the availability of safe, affordable homes for people with disabilities and the support services that can assist in the transition to community living. Students and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, educators, property owners and investors, managed care organizations, and service agencies are all welcome to attend this virtual event to learn about the opportunities available. Time will be allotted to answer questions. The virtual event is free to attend but donations are accepted to help CPSH be able to continue their work.
HomelessCaledonian Record-News

State Seeks To Lessen Reliance On Motel Voucher Program

Changes to the state’s motel voucher program are before Vermont House committees, taking into account fewer available motel rooms for homeless people and the emergence from the pandemic. Reliance on the program exploded throughout the state because of the pandemic as other options for short-term emergency housing needs were lost...
Advocacyhighdesertdaily.com

Apple Valley funds social services, residential rehab programs

(Apple Valley)– On Tuesday, the Town Council approved funding for eight local non-profits that include services for seniors and disabled adults, housing for transitional youth programs, fair housing services, clothing for students, homeless shelter and homeless services, and food banks. Each year, the Town prepares an Annual Action Plan to...
Homelessncsha.org

HOME for Homelessness Assistance and Supportive Services (HOME-ARP)

The American Recovery Plan (ARP) provided $5 billion for a new federal homelessness assistance and supportive services program: HOME for Homelessness Assistance and Supportive Services (HOME-ARP). NCSHA is holding monthly calls for its members on the implementation of HOME-ARP. Meeting information can be found on NCSHA’s HFA Online Community platform....
Homelessncsha.org

WHEDA Awarded Emergency Housing Vouchers By HUD

MADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has been awarded 313 Emergency Housing Vouchers by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Emergency Housing Vouchers target individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness, survivors of domestic or sexual violence and victims of human trafficking. WHEDA will partner with a continuum of care agency to accept referrals for tenants who qualify for these vouchers.
Mission, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Briefly Noted: Mission sets guidelines for housing assistance program

Mission sets guidelines for housing assistance program. The city of Mission has set guidelines for it’s housing assistance program — and a way to get started. Mission’s housing assistance program is designed to help residents economically impacted by COVID-19 by offering rental or mortgage assistance. Eligible recipients must meet the following requirements for one month’s rent assistance:
HomelessKTVZ

Housing Works to receive $795K in federal emergency housing vouchers

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., announced Wednesday that 31 Oregon counties and cities will receive about $12.8 million in federal resources from the American Rescue Plan to provide emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless; at risk of homelessness; fleeing, or trying to flee, domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.
HomelessNews On 6

$9 Million In COVID Relief Funds Coming To Support Okla. Students Experiencing Homelessness

Some students experiencing homelessness have shifted their focus from studies to survival as the COVID-19 pandemic isolates them from their schools. “It’s really hard if you didn’t eat last night or sleep or you’re hiding from an abuser or any of these kinds of things. Logging onto a Zoom meeting is really the last thing you’re thinking about doing,” said Amy Brewer, Director of Education at Positive Tomorrow, a nonprofit that supports students experiencing homelessness.
Clallam County, WAPeninsula Daily News

Rental, utility assistance available through Serenity House

PORT ANGELES — Serenity House has received new funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to prevent evictions throughout Clallam County, the organization has announced. Funds are part of the Treasury Rent Assistance Program (T-RAP), which was designed to replace the existing Eviction Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) that is...
House Rentwfxb.com

Federal Program Pays Qualified Residents’ Rent and Utilities Bills for Year

Those who need help paying their rent and utilities because of the pandemic can apply for help through a state housing program. SCHousing is a federal program that helps residents who qualify to receive up to a year’s worth of rent and utility payments dating back to march of 2020. Seven counties including Horry already get funding from the federal government so residents who live in those seven need to apply through their county for assistance. To find out if you quality for funding, more information is available at SCHousing.com.
HomelessHousing Finance

HUD Announces $5 Billion in Emergency Homeless Vouchers

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the allocation of $5 billion in emergency housing vouchers for individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Part of the American Rescue Plan, the supplemental funding is allocated through the Emergency Housing Voucher (EHV) program. HUD said...
House RentFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Housing authority encourages those in need to apply for rental assistance

On Mill Bay Road stands a building that, years ago, housed Kodiak’s Pizza Hut franchise. The old walk-in freezer — where produce, cheese and other food ingredients were once stored — is now empty except for several boxes of documents on a metal shelving unit. The building that once served...
House Rentelmirageaz.gov

Assistance with Mortgage, Rent & Utility - Apply Online

🏚️ MORTGAGE, RENTAL, UTILITY ASSISTANCE. Maricopa County Human Services Dept. has launched a Client Portal to accept online applications for rental, mortgage, and utility assistance, including for the Emergency Rental Assistance program. Client Portal: https://hsdclientportal.maricopa.gov/