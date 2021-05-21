Sunday Journal – Anne Van Vleck with Housing Assistance Corporation

Community for Permanent Supported Housing (CPSH) invites you to join Robin LeoGrande, President, CPSH for a virtual introduction to Community for Permanent Supported Housing. She will discuss the services they provide to find supportive, community-based housing for our North Texas citizens with disabilities. During this interactive seminar, you will learn more about the focus of CPSH on increasing the availability of safe, affordable homes for people with disabilities and the support services that can assist in the transition to community living. Students and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families, educators, property owners and investors, managed care organizations, and service agencies are all welcome to attend this virtual event to learn about the opportunities available. Time will be allotted to answer questions. The virtual event is free to attend but donations are accepted to help CPSH be able to continue their work.