Due to the continued pandemic and social distancing, the 2021 Memorial Day will be a little different. There will be a contest with the winner receiving $100. Here are the details. The five cemeteries The Baxter American Legion Post 493 decorate with flags are: Restland Cemetery, Bethany Cemetery, Independence Cemetery, Bethel Cemetery and Kintz Cemetery. These need to be visited on the honor system and checked off. In addition to the five visits, you will need to visit the Veterans Memorial in Baxter.