Germany plans to let in vaccinated travellers or those who can prove they’ve recovered from a previous Covid-19 infection without any need to present a negative test or undergo quarantine.Restrictions will also be eased for unvaccinated visitors, who can leave quarantine early if they test negative for coronavirus.However, the new rules will not apply to those travelling from countries where virus variants of concern are prevalent.The measures were approved on Wednesday by Angela Merkel’s cabinet, reports AP.The country expects to roll out its digital vaccine passport by the end of June to help enable safer and more seamless travel.The aim...