Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 "Mother" Opener: Teddy's Revelation

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is not backing down on the tension and paranoia this weekend- if anything, "Mother" adds an entirely new and disturbing layer to it all. Now that we know a lot more about Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks, we can safely say that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is going to have to be on her serious "A-game" if she wants to make it out alive and back to the team. Throw Dakota (Zoe Colletti) into the mix with her questionable loyalties and willingness to kill and it's pretty clear that this episode is looking to impress. Viewers are also going to get a good look at the backstory on how Teddy's twisted intentions first came to fruition- and now we're getting a preview of what's ahead.