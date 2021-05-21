newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E14 "Mother" Opener: Teddy's Revelation

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC's Fear the Walking Dead is not backing down on the tension and paranoia this weekend- if anything, "Mother" adds an entirely new and disturbing layer to it all. Now that we know a lot more about Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks, we can safely say that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is going to have to be on her serious "A-game" if she wants to make it out alive and back to the team. Throw Dakota (Zoe Colletti) into the mix with her questionable loyalties and willingness to kill and it's pretty clear that this episode is looking to impress. Viewers are also going to get a good look at the backstory on how Teddy's twisted intentions first came to fruition- and now we're getting a preview of what's ahead.

bleedingcool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Grace
Person
Jenna Elfman
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Lennie James
Person
Alycia Debnam Carey
Person
Rubén Blades
Person
Austin Amelio
Person
Garret Dillahunt
Person
Keith Carradine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear The Walking Dead#Walking Dead Season 6#Dead Season#Amc#Javascript#Dakota Alicia#Cast Creators#J D#Mother#Episode
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Grace’s Dream Turns Into a Nightmare Reality (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 12, “In Dreams.”]. The Walking Dead franchise really has a thing for aging its protagonists up in happy dream sequences, doesn’t it? We saw “Old Man Rick” (Andrew Lincoln) during Dead‘s Season 7 — and now, we have “Old Man Morgan” (Lennie James).
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Fear The Walking Dead - Episode 6.15 - USS Pennsylvania - Press Release

Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy’s plan. “Fear the Walking Dead” is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 "In Dreams" Review: Truly Amazing Grace

So… happy Mother's Day?! After four serious gut-punches in a row that have clearly defined Teddy (John Glover) and his "The End is the Beginning" folks as possibly the greatest threat the TWD universe has faced so far, Sunday night's episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead shifted the focus to Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David). When Gace begins going into labor, Morgan looks to get her to June (Jenna Elfman) for medical help- that is, until Riley (Nick Stahl) forces a conversation. From there, viewers are presented with a story that flows between what's real and what's imagined- between what's happening in their dark reality and what's happening "In Dreams." So with that in mind, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler buffer image- and we'll meet you on the other side for our review.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Time Jump Reveals Everyone's Fates in a Possible Future

Fear the Walking Dead dreams up a happy ending and reveals what becomes of Morgan's group 16 years into the future in Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." Spoiler warning for Sunday's Fear. When Grace (Karen David) inexplicably wakes up in a dreamlike world where years have passed, she's rescued from walkers by her 16-year-old future daughter Athena (Sahana Srinivasan). Grace is welcomed into the flourishing dam community founded by Athena's Babaji, her adoptive father Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who doesn't recognize Grace despite growing close to her in the earliest years of the zombie apocalypse. Grace learns she died in labor, but her death — and her daughter's birth — brought together the fractured family of survivors once divided by Virginia (Colby Minifie).
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Reveals John Glover’s Big Bad Behind "The End Is the Beginning”

The big bad behind "the end is the beginning" is revealed when cult leader Teddy (Smallville's John Glover) corners Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding." After Morgan (Lennie James) warns about the existential threat to the survivors that unnerved even Virginia (Colby Minifie), her daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti) reveals the group behind the spray-painted messages targeting Virginia's settlements are laying low in Dallas. It's there that Alicia, Luciana (Danay Garcia), Althea (Maggie Grace), and Wes (Colby Hollman) dig into "The Holding," Teddy's underground community that has spent years preparing for their "new beginning."
TV SeriesComicBook

June Meets John Dorie’s Dad in Fear the Walking Dead 613 Trailer: “J.D.”

June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) finds a new mystery — and her father-in-law — in the first look at Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 13, "J.D." When the gunslinger widow splits off to gather information to help stop an oncoming threat, she breaks into an RV decorated with evidence and newspaper clippings documenting decades-old crimes: female victims of a Houston area serial killer. “ANOTHER EMBALMED WOMAN, FEW LEADS," reads one headline pinned to a board with polaroids of locations defaced by "the end is the beginning" graffiti, the same cryptic message preached about by underground doomsday cult leader Teddy (John Glover).
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching “In Dreams”

Morgan (Lennie James) and a pregnant Grace (Karen David) must protect their key to the future when they're attacked by the doomsday group in Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." After the death of Ginny (Colby Minifie), Morgan's group digs into an underground community to discover the meaning behind "the end is the beginning." It's inside The Holding where Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is kept prisoner by cult leader Teddy (John Glover), who has dispatched right-hand man and true believer Riley (Nick Stahl) to hunt down Morgan so the End-is-the-Beginners can wipe out the world above and unlock their new beginning.
TV Serieshollywoodhiccups.com

Fear The Walking Dead Showrunner Teases FTWD Season 6 Spoilers

Showrunner Ian Goldberg has promised fans will see a fresh style for the remaining episodes of the show’s sixth season. Just like any other production, the long-running spin-off of “The Walking Dead” struggled with production delays due to the pandemic opting the show bosses to split its season six into two. The showrunners of the post-apocalyptic horror television series gathered recently via zoom in an interview with EW looking ahead for part 2 of the current The Walking Dead season.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fear The Walking Dead's Latest Tragedy Was Somehow Its Most Depressing One Yet

Major spoilers below for the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, so be warned!. Okay, so I went into the Fear the Walking Dead episode "In Dreams" with two preconceived notions unabashedly at the forefront of my mind: dream-based TV episodes usually feel like filler, and this series will never possibly wreck my emotional guts more than Jenna Elfman's June discovering Garret Dillahunt's John after he'd already gone into full walker mode. And yet somehow, even with the arguably unnecessary amnesia element thrown in there, Karen David's Grace made the dreams meaningful, and in the most gingerly brutal way that possibly crushed me even more than John's death. I'd slow-clap if it all wasn't so damned sad. (Well, except for seeing Salazar and Strand being all buddy-buddy.)
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Heart-Wrenching Delivery Scene Released Online

Spoiler warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." Grace (Karen David) and Morgan (Lennie James) make a heart-wrenching discovery in the talked-about scene from Sunday's "In Dreams," which ends in tragedy when Grace's baby is delivered stillborn. After Grace goes into labor and is knocked unconscious by a car bomb set by Riley (Nick Stahl) and the End is the Beginning cult — doggedly pursuing the nuclear submarine key around Morgan's neck — Grace's subconscious conceives of a world 16 years in the future where her daughter, Athena (Sahana Srinivasan), is a hopeful figure whose birth united the divided survivors.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Fear The Walking Dead's Teddy Story Changes Alicia In Season 6, According To Alycia Debnam-Carey

When Fear the Walking Dead finally introduced its "End is the Beginning" group in full throughout Episode 611, "The Holding," the franchise tapped into a different flavor of villainy centering around John Glover's Teddy. As a cult-y leader, Teddy is like the "cool" weed-toking science professor who also huffs god-knows-what-in-a-can when no one is looking. His philosophy won over the likes of his second banana Riley (Nick Stahl) and plenty of other people who may or may not have just wanted to avoid being murdered. And now, Alycia Debnam-Carey's Alicia is the lone protagonist still in his presence after staying behind to save the rest.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Khary Payton Goes "Darth Ezekiel"

With production underway on the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead (and continuing through March 2022), we had a chance to check in with Michael James Shaw (Blood & Treasure) aka Commonwealth military man via Instagram as he let the TWD universe know he was reporting for on-set duty. This time around, we're checking in with Khary Payton aka Ezekiel as he offers us another look from the set- and from the hashtag "#maskup," we're going with it being another example of how the set is staying COVID safe. But we would be remiss if we didn't point out and appreciate the ultimate coolness that is Khary Payton. With a vibe that screams Darth Vader crossed with Daft Punk with a sprinkle of Looking Glass from HBO's Watchmen, Payton is rocking a nearly face-shaped mirrored mask with a reflection that we believe could have a bizarrely hypnotic effect if you stare at it too long.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Devastates Fans With "Heartbreaking" Episode on Mother's Day

Spoiler and trigger warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." You're not dreaming: an episode about an expecting mother's complicated pregnancy ends in tragedy on Mother's Day. Since it was revealed that former power plant worker Grace (Karen David) was pregnant in the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line," there have been concerns about how Grace's prolonged radiation exposure might affect her unborn child. When Grace and Morgan (Lennie James) are attacked on the road, an unconscious Grace experiences visions of a possible future when her psyche creates a 16-year-old Athena (Sahana Srinivasan) to help her wake up and give birth to her daughter.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead's Grace Is Facing Her “Toughest Journey Yet” After Devastating Loss

Karen David reveals what's next for Grace after suffering a devastating loss on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." When Grace goes into labor while en route with Morgan (Lennie James) to the hospital being built by June (Jenna Elfman), the couple is attacked by cultist Riley (Nick Stahl) and Grace is rendered unconscious by a car bomb. She dreams of a happy future where her 16-year-old daughter Athena (Sahana Srinivasan) gave hope to Morgan's group when they needed it most, but it's just a dream: in reality, baby Athena is stillborn after absorbing radiation her mother was exposed to as a power plant worker.