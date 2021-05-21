Two Global Scholars Students at Byram Hills Take Action to Mitigate the Political Divide

On his last day in office in September 1796, George Washington warned the country of the dangers of political parties, cautioning that political parties were “…likely…to become potent engines…to subvert the power of the people…destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.” Washington would surely be horrified by the American political landscape today, one wherein the two major parties play a divisive role. With the introduction of cable news in the 1990s, the media has ballooned from just a few networks to a 24-hour news cycle: newspapers, radio, television and magazines, and social media. In turn, consumers have the ability to find news that has been curated specifically to support a singular point of view: Democrats turn to CNN and MSNBC, and Republicans turn to Fox. There are also more options such as Newsmax and OANN, both of which disseminate hardline conservative viewpoints.