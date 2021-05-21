Pretty Muscles

One day, I want to be rich enough to have a professional massage therapist come to my house every week to give me a full-body, deep-tissue massage (let me dream, okay?!). But until I am rich, I guess I'll have to settle for a more affordable alternative, like an at-home massager. Except, when the devices are as good as the ones below, is it really settling? I'm talkin' body massagers with heat settings, customizable features, and multiple speeds, so it’s almost like having a spa at your home 24/7—but you only have to pay for it once for unlimited access. So if you're tired of spending all day saying, "I really need a massage rn," only to never...actually...get one, please scroll on for the 13 best at-home body massagers, from manual devices to electric massage guns, that'll almost make you forget it's not the ~real~ thing.