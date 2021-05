On Wednesday, Governor Spencer Cox announced the discontinuation of three Federal Unemployment programs initiated last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Assistant Deputy Director at the Department of Workforce Services, Kevin Burt, the program costs about 12.4 million a week to cover about 28,000 unemployed Utahn's. Burt said with 50,000 job openings and 2.9% unemployment, the timing is right to end the federal unemployment supplemental programs. He said they considered several factors to justify the decision to decline the federal unemployment funds.