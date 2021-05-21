newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ancient Roman bath complex discovered on beach in southern Spain

By CNN
abc57.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- A well-preserved ancient Roman bath complex has emerged from the sands of a beach in southern Spain. The researchers from the University of Cádiz (UCA) found well-preserved Roman baths with walls more than 13 feet high at the Caños de Meca beach in Spain's Andalusia region, the university said in a statement.

www.abc57.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roman Empire#Andalusia#Ancient History#Ancient Civilizations#Cnn#The University Of C Diz#Ministry Of Education#Culture And Sport#Uca#Warnermedia Company#Cable News Network Inc#Ancient Roman Containers#Southern Spain#Eastern Spain#Bath#Sand#Walls#Depths#Alicante#Preserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Related
WorldGood News Network

Irish Farmer Stumbles Onto ‘Untouched’ Ancient Tomb of Stone Near Dingle

A farmer on Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula was surprised to find a stone-lined passageway beneath a rock he had turned over in his fields. Many stone tombs called “dolmans” are scattered across the peninsula, and this one seemed different. It appeared to pass under the ground and was in pristine condition.
Animalsarchaeology.org

18th-Century Monkey Bones Unearthed at Castle Site in England

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that the bones of three guenon monkeys, a species from central and western Africa, were unearthed at Nottingham Castle during an investigation carried out ahead of a construction project. The bones have been dated to the late eighteenth century, according to Gareth Davies of the York Archaeological Trust. “At that time, the ducal palace had been converted to apartments and these bones were just found in a levelling layer of rubbish,” he explained. The monkeys may have been the pets of Jane Kirkby, who lived at the castle from 1791 to 1825. Castle volunteer Yvonne Armitage said that she found a historical reference to a “large ape” that was Kirkby’s “constant companion.” Wear on the monkeys’ teeth indicates they had lived for a long time. Davies suggests they may have been buried in a grave that was later disturbed. To read about another excavation at an English castle, go to "Letter from England: Stronghold of the Kings in the North."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Airbus to close one plant in southern Spain

Airbus (AIR.PA) plans to end industrial production at one of its two factories in Cadiz, southern Spain, and merge them into one site spanning civil and defence activities, a spokesman said. The plan - which is subject to negotiations - would avoid compulsory redundancies and follows months of speculation and...
Traveltravelanddestinations.com

Best Beach and Summer Holiday Destinations in Spain

Spain is a gorgeous country located on Europe’s Iberian Peninsula and blessed with diverse landscapes and cultures, beautiful nature, and charming beaches. Not shockingly, the third most UNESCO World Heritage Sites of any country goes to Spain. The reason behind this goes to the fact that many civilizations throughout history left a mark in Spain, from Greeks, Celts, Romans, Iberians, Phoenicians, Moors and Visigoths.
WildlifeScience Daily

New ancient shark discovered

This rare fossil find comes from the Kimmeridge Clay Formation in England, a series of sedimentary rocks that was formed in a shallow, tropical-subtropical sea during the Upper Jurassic, about 150 million years ago. The fossil shark skeleton was found more than 20 years ago on the southern coast of England and is now held in the Etches Collection. Additional fossil shark specimens from it will be investigated in the years to come.
Scienceabcstlouis.com

Ancient tombs up to 5,000 years old unearthed in Northern Egypt

WASHINGTON (Zenger News) — Archeologists have discovered more than 100 ancient tombs, some at least 5 millennia old, in northern Egypt. Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced the find by the archeologic team headed by Sayed Al-Talhawi on April 27. The 110 tombs were unearthed at the Kom Al-Khalejan...
Golfgolfbusinessnews.com

New 27-hole complex to be built in southern Belgium

A new 27-hole golf complex in southern Belgium, close to the border with Luxembourg will start construction in June. The Bois d’Arlon Golf and Resort, being developed by Luxembourg-based property investor Roby Schintgen, will feature courses designed by English architects Stuart Hallett and Jonathan Davison, and is expected to open in 2023. Both courses – Hallett’s 18 holes and Davison’s nine – will be built simultaneously.
WorldHammond Daily Star

Policing began in ancient Egypt

With all the grief being heaped on police nationwide, the question arises as to why anyone would want to wear a badge. But millions have done so, possibly answering an inner call to serve and protect, or seeking a career that offers an alternative to the boredom of the office.
WorldTelegraph

Avoid the crowds and start your Camino de Santiago in the Algarve

“There are as many caminos as there are pilgrims travelling to Santiago,” anthropologist Nancy Frey writes in her book Pilgrim Stories. That might surprise anyone who thinks there is one definitive route to the supposed burial place of St James at Santiago de Compostela, the third holiest place in the Christian world after Rome and Jerusalem.
Sciencerealclearscience.com

Archaeologists Accidentally Discover 250 Ancient Tombs

An archaeological survey crew accidentally discovered some 250 rock-cut tombs at the Al-Hamidiyah necropolis near Sohag, Egypt. The graves range in age from the end of the Old Kingdom around 2200 B.C. to the end of the Ptolemaic period in 30 B.C., according to Nevine El-Aref of Ahram Online.
TravelRichmond Register

Around the world in 101 wonderful days

Grab your coat, hat and luggage and let's board the Saga Rose on January 4th 2002 for a trip around the world. We will be gone 110 days, hit 36 ports in 25 countries and travel some 32,000 nautical miles. On Jan. 3, we fly overnight from the USA to...
WorldChannel 4

Spain deploys military as 6,000 migrants arrive on beach in Ceuta enclave

Border forces in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta have been overwhelmed by a record-breaking influx of migrants from Morocco, jumping or wading around barriers to make it across what is technically a European border in north Africa. Spain deployed its military to beaches surrounding the city, as more than 6,000...
ScienceCleveland Jewish News

‘Lucky’ bronze Roman-era oil lamp unearthed in Jerusalem

A rare bronze oil lamp, shaped like a grotesque face cut in half, was recently discovered during excavations in Jerusalem’s City of David National Park, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Wednesday. The lamp—described by IAA archaeologists Ari Levy and Yuval Baruch as a “very unique find”—was unearthed in the...
AnimalsBBC

Georgian monkey bones found at Nottingham Castle

The bones of three monkeys dating back to Georgian times have been found by archaeologists during the redevelopment of a city's castle. Nottingham Castle has been closed to the public for the last three years to undergo a £30m refit. The bones were found on the site of a new...
Worldaccesswdun.com

Vacation redux: British tourists return to Portugal beaches

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — British vacationers began arriving in large numbers in southern Portugal on Monday for the first time in more than a year, after governments in the two countries eased their COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions. A plane from Manchester, England, disembarked the first of more than 5,000 tourists...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Pandemic Offers Southern Italians Chance To Return Home

Sipping a craft beer on a warm spring evening in Catania, Sicily, Corrado Paterno Castello spares a thought for friends and colleagues he left behind in Milan, 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) north. "Today, between meetings, I had a swim at the beach," the 29-year-old entrepreneur told AFP, with a beaming...
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

Lake District, Italy

Covering a total area of 301,340 km2, Italy is a sovereign nation that is located in south-central Europe on the Apennine Peninsula. The northern reaches of Italy are dominated by various ranges of the Alps Mountains and several high mountain peaks. Situated in the southern side of the Alps in...