Image Comics' horror series The Beauty returns for All Good Things finale

By Chris Arrant
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Never say never. After a two-year hiatus, the finale of Image Comics' horror series The Beauty is on its way from Jeremy Haun and Jason Hurley this September. "You've all waited so patiently for this one. I'm proud to finally get to announce the conclusion to my and Jason Hurley's long epic story about the lengths we go to in order to be 'beautiful,'" Haun writes in his newsletter. "The Beauty: All Good Things wraps up this series in exactly the way we always planned."

