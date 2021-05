Following the 2021 NFL schedule release, sportsbooks offered Week 1 betting odds — here are our picks and predictions against the spread. The NFL announced the 2021 Week 1 schedule yesterday, along with the plan for the rest of the season. As such, Week 1 NFL betting odds have been posted for this year’s opening week. Which teams should you put your money on? Here are our Week 1 picks and predictions still months away from the 2021 NFL season opener.