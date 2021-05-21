newsbreak-logo
Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk high schools plan to move graduation ceremonies to Chartway Arena

13News Now
 1 day ago
High schools from Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Suffolk school systems plan to move their graduation ceremonies to Chartway Arena. The move comes after Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement that COVID restrictions would be eased starting May 28. The relaxed restrictions align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidelines that state fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to mask up in most settings.

