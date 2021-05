For any business owner, reading a negative review can make your heart sink. You put blood, sweat, and tears into your company, so when someone says something bad about it, it’s hard not to take it personally. However, in today’s digital age, the way in which you handle negative feedback is of huge importance. If you argue with a disgruntled customer on Twitter, it’s not something you can just brush under the carpet – once it’s on the World Wide Web, it’s there forever! So, how should you deal with negative reviews online? Here are some suggestions…