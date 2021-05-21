Nikoma Knight

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 17, 2021, there have been 2,842,127 total confirmed laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 158,643 total cases and 2,762 deaths. CountiesConfirmed CasesRecoveredActive CasesDeaths. Fayette2,8292,66216776. Greenbrier1,9511,73122061. McDowell1,2141,1239124. Mercer3,2522,928324116. Monroe9488975117. Nicholas1,2521,02123119. Pocahontas406406011. Raleigh4,9234,46445986. Summers6926484422.