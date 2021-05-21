Nikoma Knight

Senators Capito and Manchin want answers about how Reta Mays was hired at the Clarksburg V-A when her background check should have revealed evidence that would have blocked her employment. They’ll meet with the US Secretary of Veterans Affairs today at the Clarksburg V=A hospital. An ATV accident leaves two dead in Greenbrier County. Covid vaccinations continue in West Virginia, but the demand continues to decrease. Governor Jim Justice relaxes his mask mandate amid a change in policy from the CDC. In Sports, the Marshall Men’s Soccer Team plays for a national championship tonight. Those stories and more in today’s MetroNews This Morning podcast.