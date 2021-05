New funding has been announced to support the installation of around 3,550 public electric vehicle charge points over the course of the next two years. Ofgem - the non-ministerial Government department responsible for regulating the UK’s gas and electricity markets - will fund the installation of new cabling at motorway service areas and key trunk road locations to allow 1,800 rapid EV chargers to be built. The regulator will also support the installation of 1,750 new public chargers in towns and cities.