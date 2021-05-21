17-year-old becomes youngest pro basketball player in history as he signs with NBA G League Ignite

May 21, 2021: Top JUCO transfer guard from Indiana State River College (Fla.) Abdoulaye Thiam committed to the Gophers Friday. After a month without a single transfer commitment, Ben Johnson and the Gophers have added two players to their 2021-22 roster in back-to-back days. Following a commitment from Stephen F. Austin transfer big man Charlie Daniels yesterday, Indiana State River College transfer guard Abdoulaye Thiam has joined him. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 15 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from three in his first collegiate season last year. He chose the Gophers over offers from Buffalo, Kent State and Coastal Carolina to name a few. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.