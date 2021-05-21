newsbreak-logo
17-year-old becomes youngest pro basketball player in history as he signs with NBA G League Ignite

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most of Scoot Henderson's classmates will be taking quizzes and turning in homework assignments, he'll be making history in the NBA G League. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Henderson, a 17-year-old five-star prospect from Georgia, has signed with the G League Ignite, a developmental team designed to help basketball prospects reach the NBA instead of playing overseas or in college. Charania reported that Henderson is believed to be the youngest professional basketball player in American history.

