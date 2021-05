US conservatives have falsely claimed that Queen Elizabeth II is in favour of mandatory photo identification during elections after a spurious report and a misunderstanding about the monarch’s role.A number of right-wing commentators jumped to the incorrect assumption based on the inclusion of the proposed policy in the Queen’s Speech.The speech is a tradition whereby the monarch reads a statement laying out the legislative agenda of the elected UK government for the coming year. She does not write it, nor have any input on policy.This year’s speech, prepared by Boris Johnson’s conservative government, includes the controversial measure that would...