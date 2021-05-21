Sheriff's office, DA drop charges against man after new evidence comes to light

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It may be easy to think police officers only respond to make an arrest when a crime has happened. One Augusta deputy wants to change that perception. As we continue to honor our heroes for National Police Week, today I spoke to one local Richmond County Deputy who has a few stories to tell; if you just take a moment and listen, you will find that behind the badge Sheriff's Deputy Tasha Hurst and other members of law enforcement are people, too.