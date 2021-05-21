Sheriff's office, DA drop charges against man after new evidence comes to light
A man who was originally arrested and charged in a double homicide has been released and charges dropped. Julian Floyd Mayes, 21, was arrested Wednesday and released Friday after being arrested in relation to the shooting deaths of Tishaa Moulton and Taliha Turner last week at Magnolia Courts Apartments. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office stated that investigators discovered evidence that Mayes was not involved in the shooting.www.augustachronicle.com