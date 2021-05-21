The Four C’s Of Decision-Making

Whether you find decision-making hard or easy, following a protocol when making decisions can help your choices be better. The thinking around how you choose a belief or a course of action may be rational or irrational. Analytical thinking will make your decisions better. Every decision we make is an attempt to satisfy our needs consciously or unconsciously. When facing a decision in your professional life or personal life, asking a few questions can help you see more clearly and make values-based decisions. Our beliefs separate us, but our values unite us, allowing us to go beyond our beliefs. Values-based decision-making will enable us to become responsible and accountable for our behavior because it eliminates the need for the bureaucracy of rules for every situation, as all decisions boil down to living our values.