newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Half of Homes Are Selling for Over Asking Price. Here's How to Decide What to Bid

By Daniel Bortz
Posted by 
Money
Money
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geWc2_0a7C08yf00
Chris Gash for Money

Home prices have always been negotiable. Usually, that has meant buyers pushing sellers below their asking price. But lately, in a nation marked by a record-low supply of homes for sale, the opposite has been happening.

Consider: half of U.S. homes sold for more than their list price during the four-week period ending May 16, according to Redfin. That marks a record high since 2012, when the brokerage began tracking.

“The fact that 50% of homes sold for more than their list price shows just how intense and unshakable this competition is,” says Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist. “As more people get clarity on what post-pandemic life is going to look like, they’re willing to go well above asking price to snag the right fit for their needs.”

With an increase in bidding wars and an influx of cash-offers, in some places buyers don’t have much choice.

“If a house is fresh on the market and you want to get it you need to be aggressive, and that often means offering above asking price,” says Micki MacNaughton, a real estate agent at McEnearney Associates in Alexandria, Virginia.

Here’s how to decide if you should offer over a home’s list price in today’s market.

Not sure how much house you can afford? Talk to a mortgage expert today before the market changes!

Mortgage experts can help you find the best financing option for your needs, to help you get one step closer to the home of your dreams. Click your state to begin!

What price home can I afford?

This question may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s a crucial one to ask before making a high offer. If you stretch yourself too thin you could fall behind on your mortgage payments, which would put your home at risk of foreclosure.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage to determine what you can afford or use a home affordability calculator to get an estimate. Then, shop for homes that are listed at prices below your ceiling so that you have room to offer above the asking price when you find a house that you want to bid on.

Are there cash offers on the table?

Homebuyers who make all-cash offers nearly quadruple their chances of winning a bidding war, a recent Redfin report found. That’s in line with a May Zillow survey that found that 41% of listing agents said making an all-cash offer is the most effective strategy for buyers these days.

“I hate to use the phrase ‘cash is king’ because it’s so overplayed, but it’s true,” says Sarah Bandy, a real estate agent at Jason Mitchell Real Estate in Colts Neck, New Jersey. “Sellers prefer cash offers because they’re more likely to go through, since cash buyers can waive their financing contingency.”

If you can’t afford to make a cash offer, and you know that you’re going up against cash buyers when bidding on a home, offering above a seller’s asking price is a wise tactic, says Michael Lyons, a real estate broker and the owner of Lyons Realty Group in Hollywood, Florida. “A cash buyer will knock out a mortgage buyer every time if both buyers are offering a seller the same purchase price.”

Does your offer have contingencies?

Contingencies allow you to back out of a purchase if something goes wrong. The most common home buying contingencies include home inspection contingencies, home appraisal contingencies, financing contingencies (for mortgage buyers) and contingencies that say the buyer can renege if they can’t sell their current home first.

“An offer is a package deal,” MacNaughton says. “If your offer has contingencies, the seller is at a greater risk of the deal falling through, so a seller is going to want more money.”

Therefore, in addition to offering over asking price, you’ll want to limit your offer’s contingencies. “In this market having a home inspection contingency is going to kill your offer,” says Allison Fortini Crawford, a San Francisco real estate agent at Sotheby’s. Just be careful, some buyers who skip home inspections come to regret it when major defects appear later on.

Ad

Set your sights on a new home.

With Quicken Loans, you can stop dreaming about becoming a homeowner and make it a reality. Click below for more information.

Is the house properly priced?

Currently, a home that’s priced below its market value can fetch dozens of offers, Crawford says. Her advice to buyers: “Lean on your buyer’s agent to tell you whether a home is underpriced.” (FYI: Your agents will use recent sales of comparable homes, aka “comps”, to assess a property’s value.)

Furthermore, “you need an agent who knows not just the inventory but also other agents in their market, because some listing agents are notorious for pricing homes a little below market value to garner a large number of offers,” Crawford adds. Others are known for overpricing to generate buzz or appease overly optimistic sellers.

Lyons says that sellers who try to sell without an agent may undercut their home’s asking price unintentionally, which can present an opportunity for buyers to nab a deal. “Pricing a home is a science, and a lot of home sellers don’t know how to price their house on their own,” he says.

How would you feel if you lost this house?

Bidding on your dream home? Offering above list price can help you win it, Lyons says. He speaks from personal experience. “When my wife and I purchased our house, we walked into it and knew instantly that it was the home for us,” he says. “We knew we had only one opportunity to purchase it, so we offered $25,000 above list price, and it was the highest offer.”

The caveat? You still have to be realistic about how much home you can reasonably afford. “You don’t want to bid so high that you get the house but become house poor,” says Lyons.

Could you make up the difference if there is an appraisal gap?

Contracts for homes that are sold above list price are more likely to face an appraisal gap (an appraisal that is lower than your offer), MacNaughton says. Indeed, according to a monthly report by the National Association of Realtors 15% of contract terminations in March were caused by appraisal issues, up from 3% in April 2020.

“The value of a home is in the eye of the beholder, but it’s also only worth what your lender is willing to loan you,” says MacNaughton. And your lender won’t give you more than a certified appraiser says the home is worth.

That’s why Bandy says it’s important for buyers to have a game plan for how they’d handle a low appraisal. “Let’s say you offered $900,000 for a home and it appraised for $850,000. Are you willing to pay the difference?”

One way to resolve a low appraisal, Crawford says, is to reduce your down payment so that you can come up with the cash to cover an appraisal gap.

The bottom line: “It’s tough out there for homebuyers, so you may have to significantly offer above list price to have your offer accepted,” says MacNaughton.

How much over asking price should I offer?

According to Redfin’s data covering the four-week period ending May 16, on average homes sold for 1.7% above list price.

Still, with so many buyers out there competing for homes, your best approach is to make your highest offer from the get-go, Bandy says. “A lot of sellers don’t want to make counter-offers,” she says. “They want to choose the best offer that they receive” and not deal with the headache of going back and forth with a buyer over the purchase price.

Resources Download Money’s 21 Smartest Money Moves for 2021

Fine tune your financial life this year with Money’s expert advice on investing, retirement, building credit, and more. It even comes with a handy checklist. Best of all? It costs you nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6pSQ_0a7C08yf00
Money

Money

5K+
Followers
529
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#List Price#Home Inspections#Sales#Home Buyers#Market Prices#Redfin#Mcenearney Associates#Zillow#Lyons Realty Group#Sotheby#Quicken Loans#Fyi#Selling#Home Sellers#Average Homes#U S Homes#Comparable Homes#Cash Buyers#Mortgage Buyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Jump Again | May 21, 2021

Mortgage rates moved higher for the second consecutive day Friday. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 3.382%, up 0.019 percentage points from Thursday. Rates were also higher for most other loan categories. Both the purchase and refinance rates for a 5/1 adjustable rate loan were down, as was the rate on a 10/1 ARM refinance loan.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Swimming Pools Are Making a Big Splash on the Housing Market This Summer

Homes with swimming pools are selling at a premium as the heat of summer approaches. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, homes with in-ground pools were selling for an estimated $16,137 more than homes without a pool. Now, as homeowners seek safe outdoor relief from more than a year of social distancing, these homes are selling for about $27,199 more than their pool-less counterparts — an increase of 69%, according to HomeLight’s Top Agent Insights Survey for Spring 2021.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgages Rates End the Week Higher | May 22 & 23, 2021

After bumping around through the week, mortgage ended higher. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased from 3.351% on Monday to 3.382% on Friday. Rates for most other loan types were also trending up. In a housing market that has remained red hot, low mortgage rates are making...
Real EstateIndiana Gazette

April U.S. home sales fell as low inventory pushed up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell for the third straight month in April as the number of properties for sale hit a record low, driving prices to new highs. Existing home sales fell 2.7 percent last month from March to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.85 million annualized units, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. Sales jumped 33.9 percent from April last year, when the pandemic caused sales to slow sharply.
Real EstatePosted by
WSB Radio

Home prices reach another record-high

Housing prices in the U.S. reached another record high in April, marking the 110th straight month of year-over-year gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. In April, the last date for which data was available, the median existing-home price for all housing types was $341,600, NAR officials said Friday in a news release. The price is 19% higher than those seen one year ago, when the median existing-home price was $286,800.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Home prices are skyrocketing. Why?

SAN ANTONIO — With the pandemic winding down, many who put off moving for the year are back in the market. But they’re not liking what they’re seeing, namely skyrocketing home prices and not many homes up for sale. It is such a strong seller's market that people aren't just...
Real EstateUS News and World Report

Home Sales Fall in April, But Prices Rise

Sales of existing homes slumped 2.7% in April, the third consecutive decline as the housing market struggles to deliver enough homes for the buyers who want them. Prices rose, with the median sales price reaching a record $341,600, up 19.1% from a year ago. "Despite the decline, housing demand is...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Is housing market demand starting to weaken?

Nearly 50% of homes sold for more than their list price during the four weeks ending May 16, but there are signs that housing market demand may be reaching its peak, according to a recent study from Redfin. Pending sales for the seven-day period ending May 16 were down 10%...
Real EstateSouth Bend Tribune

Ask Dave: Even real estate investors need advice

Q. I can’t decide whether to sell or keep a rental property. Except for the property in question, I’m debt-free. I make $90,000 a year. I owe $20,000 on the property, and it is worth $65,000. What do you think?. — George. A. You’re in pretty good shape financially, and...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Existing home sales decline another 2.7 percent in April

Nationwide home sales slowed again in April as prices continued climbing amid scarce inventory. Existing home sales dropped 2.7 percent in April to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.85 million, down from 6.01 million in March, according to a monthly report released by the National Association of Realtors’ Friday. April...
Real Estatedallassun.com

Builders await reduced materials prices before starting new homes

The Commerce Department reported on Tuesday that homebuilding in the U.S. plunged more than expected in April, mainly in the single-family housing market segment. The number of houses authorized for construction, but not yet started, increased to the highest level since 1999, suggesting hesitancy on the part of builders. The...
Real EstateBloomberg

Mega Landlords Are Snapping Up Zillow Homes Before the Public Can See Them

Wall Street firms scouring the frenzied U.S. housing market are tapping a new source of properties that regular buyers can’t reach. Cerberus Capital Management and related entities bought more than 200 houses in the first quarter through next-generation home flippers called iBuyers, including 138 from Opendoor Technologies Inc. The pipeline to Wall Street from Silicon Valley often means the homes never hit the open market.
Real Estatesantaclaritamagazine.com

Experts Say Home Prices Will Continue to Appreciate

It’s clear that consumers are concerned about how quickly home values are rising. Many people fear the speed of appreciation may lead to a crash in prices later this year. In fact, Google reports that the search for “When is the housing market going to crash?” has actually spiked 2450% over the past month.
Real Estatewolfstreet.com

Buyers’ Strike? Amid Crazy Spiking Prices, Home Sales Sag for 3rd Month, Pent-Up Sellers Get Ready, New Listings & Inventories Rise

This may be the most distorted and perverse housing market ever. This is a world of unprecedented Fed intervention, government stimulus, inflation that has turned red-hot this year amid a weird phenomenon of companies complaining about a labor shortage, while nearly 10 million people are deemed “unemployed” and 16 million people are claiming some sort of unemployment insurance. As 2.1 million mortgages are still in forbearance programs, investors have flooded the housing market, including individual buyers grabbing a second home in crazy bidding wars.
Real Estatedsnews.com

Why Homeowners Aren’t Selling in This ‘Super Sellers’ Market

First American on Friday released its proprietary Potential Home Sales Model covering April, which showed potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.31 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% increase for the month. It represents an 81% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. Compared...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Existing home sales data: A bad sign for housing market?

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales for April’s housing market came in at 5,8500,000. This was a miss from estimates and the third straight month of declines in sales. I have been saying we should expect home sales to moderate since the end of summer 2020,...
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

Report: Half of homes are now selling above list price

A record high of 50% of homes sold for above their list price during the four weeks ending May 16, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This marks an increase of 23 percentage points from the same period a year earlier. Below are...