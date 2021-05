The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects to make its first debt relief payments to socially disadvantaged farmers in early June, the agency said in a notice Friday. The funds — part of the American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden in March — represent an effort to reverse generations of lending discrimation, particularly against Black, Hispanic, Asian and Native American farmers, many of whom have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But the program has sparked concerns in the banking industry.