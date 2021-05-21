Green drake mayflies are among PA's hidden natural treasures

I don’t know why I was worried, but I was. While preparing to lead a stream exploration, I was worried that it was too early in the season to find anything interesting in the stream. Worried despite the evidence all around me - while kayaking last weekend my son and I had encountered flights of mayflies, the aquatic juveniles metamorphosing into flying adults all around us, ethereal sprites fluttering up from the surface of the water into the sun. Despite the black flies that are already plaguing us in the garden. Despite the warm spring days. So, I went down to the little river or big stream that meanders through the valley behind my house and checked to see who was out and about in the stream bed. I found tiny water boatmen, diving beetles and tons of juvenile mayflies (a.k.a. nymphs) and so realized I could stop worrying about a lack of aquatic life.