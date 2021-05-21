newsbreak-logo
Green drake mayflies are among PA's hidden natural treasures

By John Hayes
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 1 day ago

There’s another emerging insect that’s raising the hackles of Pennsylvania outdoors lovers. And to see them, you don’t have to wait 17 years. Joe Henry will tell you all about his passion for fly fishing during the spring green drake hatch. He’ll describe the sensation of standing in the center of a dense swarm, and explain how his hand-tied patterns represent the big bugs that hatch shortly before dusk in the last week of May on his favorite stream.

