A bill to expand Texas’ medical marijuana program started moving in the Senate. Advocates worry time is running out.
House Bill 1535 would expand the state’s medical cannabis program to include those with chronic pain, all cancer patients and Texans with post-traumatic stress disorder. With less than two weeks left in Texas’ legislative session, an effort to expand the state’s medical marijuana program gained new life on Thursday after weeks of outcry from advocates who said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was blocking the proposal.myparistexas.com