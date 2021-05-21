Timesplitters 4 – the Theseus Ship of gaming?

The now probable return of the franchise with Timesplitters 4 reminds us of the Ship Of Theseus thought experiment when it comes to gaming. Which of course, we learnt about in the season finale of Wandavision. Anyway, the Ship of Theseus thought experiment is this – the mythical Theseus’ ship is slapped in a harbour as a museum piece. As the years pass, the wooden boards start to rot so the harbour master replaces those boards. In time, every board is replaced. Is that ship still Theseus’ ship? What if all the rotten boards could be taken out and have the rot removed before being returned? Would that ship also be Theseus’ ship?