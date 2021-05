(Lewiston) Columbia County authorities arrested a pair on numerous drug charges after first responders were called to their residence to battle a porch fire over the weekend. Sheriff’s deputies along with the Portage Fire Department were dispatched to Oakwood Estates in the Town of Lewiston Saturday. After the blaze was knocked down, a deputy forced entry to ensure the safety of any possible occupants inside the home. No one was found but the deputy did reportedly locate numerous items associated with drug use and drug manufacturing. The following day, sheriff’s officials arrested the residents of the home 34-year-old Patrick Adler and 28-year-old Kate Hardyns. Sheriff Roger Brandner says it was also determined that several children lived in the home. He says both Adler and Hardyns were transported to the Columbia County Jail and face several drug-related charges including Possession of THC, Manufacture THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and multiple counts of Child Neglect. Both are awaiting their initial appearances.