S&P in Choppy Trade as Tech Sluggish Amid Rotation From Growth to Value

investing.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 struggled for direction Friday as the rotation from growth to value continued, keeping tech stocks and the broader market in check. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.45%, or 151 points, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2%. Investors bets that...

StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads As Boeing Takes Off; Nasdaq Lags As Tech Stocks Under Pressure

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are on track to extend Thursday's gains, but the Nasdaq slipped into the red as techs come under pressure. The Dow Jones industrials rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Nasdaq edged 0.3% lower in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 gained 0.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksWenatchee World

U.S. stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

NEW YORK — Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc. Boeing jumped 3.1% as industry sources said the planemaker has drawn up preliminary plans to increase in 737 MAX output to as many as 42 jets a month in fall 2022.
Stocksmorningstar.com

S&P 500, Dow End Friday Trading With Weekly Declines

The S&P 500 edged lower Friday in another volatile trading session, leaving the broad index with a second consecutive down week. Technology and other growth stocks relinquished their earlier gains around midday, the same time bitcoin turned lower. The cryptocurrency was hit yet again on a statement from Chinese authorities that called for a crackdown on mining and trading. Gains across financial, energy and industrial stocks helped stabilize the S&P 500, leaving the index down less than 0.1%.
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of PMI Numbers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq jumped over 200 points in the previous session following upbeat reading on initial jobless claims. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) and V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC).
StocksCNBC

How inflation impacts tech stocks

Eric Jackson, founder of EMJ Capital, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss how inflation affects all stocks, but particularly those in the tech sector. He shares his thoughts on Tesla, Square and Amazon.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

S&P 500 companies with more international exposure had greater Q1 revenue growth -- FactSet

With 95% of the S&P 500 components having reported earnings for the latest quarter, year-over-year revenue growth, so far at 10.7%, is on track to be at the highest rate since the third quarter of 2011, according to FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters. But even with the U.S. leading the world with its COVID-19 vaccination efforts, FactSet data show that companies that generate more than half their revenue from inside the U.S. had revenue growth of 8.9%, or just a little more than half the growth rate -- 16.2% -- of companies with more than 50% of their revenue generated overseas. Of the companies with most revenue from overseas, those with more than 25% of their revenue from the Asia/Pacific region showed growth of 21.6%, while those with more than 25% of their revenue from Europe showed growth of 11.8%. Overall, the sectors with the fastest revenue growth rates were information technology at 21.6% and consumer discretionary at 19.9%, while the lone sector showing at decline was industrials at 0.1%. The S&P 500 , which is up 0.1% in afternoon trading, has rallied 10.8% year to date.
StocksBusiness Insider

Treasuries Close Nearly Unchanged After Choppy Trading Day

(RTTNews) - After moving notably higher over the course of the previous session, treasuries showed a lack of direction during trading on Friday. Bond prices spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing nearly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 1.632 percent.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

After a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.