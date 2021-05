Two Americans found guilty of murdering a police officer during a summer vacation in Rome were sentenced to life in an Italian prison.After a trial that lasted more than a year and captured the attention of Italy, the jury deliberated for 12 hours before delivering its verdict against Finnegan Lee Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, on Wednesday.The school friends from California who killed officer Mario Cerciello Raga in a drug deal gone bad were found guilty on all counts of homicide, attempted extortion, assault, resisting a public official and carrying an attack-style knife without just cause.As the two...