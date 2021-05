Vincent Van Gogh painted one of his most famous pieces "The Starry Night" in June of 1889, and it's become one of the most recognized pieces of artwork in the world. I've been lucky enough to see it in person at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, as you can see from my photo above. It's beautiful, and whenever I see that familiar blue, white, green, and yellow-swirled masterpiece, I feel something in my soul, it just speaks to me. I've noticed an ad on social media over the past few months about what's billed as "Beyond Van Gogh", it's being called "An immersive experience" where you basically walk into rooms that have two story projections of Van Gogh's masterpiece paintings, and other pieces of his art plastered across a venue where social-distance rules can be applied.