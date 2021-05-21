newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

NBC Veteran Rebecca Marks to Head Communications for Warner Bros. TV Group

By Elaine Low
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After 37 years at the company, Rebecca Marks is departing her post as NBCUniversal’s executive vice president of publicity and joining WarnerMedia as executive vice president of publicity and communications at Warner Bros. Television Group. Marks, who will join WBTV Group on June 1, served in her most recent role...

variety.com
Variety

Variety

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Channing Dungey
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Lorne Michaels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Networks#Alternative Tv#Time Warner Cable#Broadcast Television#Head Communications#Television Group#Pr#Nbc Entertainment#Nbc Com#Wbtv Group#Telepictures#Shed Media#Networks Group#Universal Studios#Seinfeld#House#Nbc Page#Global Communications#Business Communications#Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'Quality Wins': TV Studio Chiefs on Navigating a Topsy-Turvy 2021 Pilot Season

The 2021 broadcast TV development cycle was unlike any other for the industry’s old-guard networks, and it wasn’t just because of pandemic-related disruptions. This year marked the first time the springtime rituals of pilot season and upfronts week unfolded in network and studio operations that have been radically restructured to position programming, marketing and distribution operations for a future driven by mammoth streaming platforms.
Businesstucsonpost.com

AT&T expected to combine HBO, CNN with Discovery

AT&T expects to spin off some of its media companies, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery Inc, which owns lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC. The value of the new company could be as high as $150 billion, including debt. DALLAS, Texas: AT&T expects to spin off some...
Businessseattlepi.com

Warner Bros. Needs to Regain Its Luster After Turmoil of AT&T Years

Warner Bros. once stood as the citadel of Hollywood, a mighty fortress of moviemaking. Today, the studio is bracing for its third massive executive shake-up in as many years. The special aura that always seemed to hover around the sprawling Burbank lot looks more like a dense fog these days.
Businessmspoweruser.com

Warner Bros. Interactive to be split when joining Discovery

Despite previously being “too valuable” to sell, Warner Bros. Interactive is being split and merged with Discovery to create a new entertainment company, and it’s reportedly taking some game studios with it. AT&T announced yesterday that Warner Media and Discovery will be combining to create a “premier, standalone global entertainment...
TV ShowsRadio Business Report

Warner Bros. Domestic TV Ad Sales Leader Jumps To Allen Media

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is welcoming a former WarnerMedia executive just hours after it was confirmed that the AT&T arm will be spun off and merged into Discovery Inc. in 2022. John Buckholtz, most recently Vice President of Advertising Sales for Warner Media/Warner Bros. Domestic Television — where...
BusinessFOXBusiness

AT&T Discovery taps David Zaslav as CEO: What to know

DISCA DISCOVERY, INC. 34.16 -1.49 -4.18%. As a result of the $43 billion tie-up, the media giant will own channels including CNN, HBO, TNT, TBS, Animal Planet, Food Network and the Warner Bros. franchise and rival major heavy hitters in the industry including Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ and Netflix. Ticker...
BusinessInternational Business Times

WarnerMedia, Discovery Merger In 'Advance Talks'; Aims To Beat Netflix, Disney

The merger could create an entertainment industry giant that rivals Netflix and Disney. The merger would have an estimated enterprise value of $150 billion. AT&T is reportedly in advance talks to merge its media businesses with Discovery Inc. in an aim to rival streaming giants Netflix and Disney, people familiar with the matter revealed Sunday.
Entertainmentoutlooknewspapers.com

Warner Bros. Shows Appreciation for Providence Saint Joseph

As of this past week, the walls of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center are adorned with the images of DC Comics superheroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Warner Bros. icon Bugs Bunny. They all have been specifically created to thank local physicians, caregivers, and non-clinical staff by Warner Media artists.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

NBC Won’t Air 2022 Golden Globes After Boycotts From Warner Bros, Netflix, Amazon & More

Earlier today, we recapped what had been a very hectic weekend for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the governing body behind the Golden Globes. The avalanche of negative press came after the HFPA announced plans to help add diversity to its group (which consists of less than 100 people, with no Black members) over the next year. The first bit of backlash came from Netflix pulling out from any association with the HFPA (and thus, the Golden Globes). And this was followed by a groundswell of equally damning comments from Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Amazon Studios, and more. (Hell, even Tom Cruise is joining the boycott.) But it appears that the final straw for NBC, the network behind the Golden Globes telecast, came from the decision from Warner Bros. to distance itself from the HFPA.
MoviesPosted by
Cars 108

Warner Bros.’ Next ‘Superman’ Film Will Focus on a Black Superman

Warner Bros. and DC are dedicated to finding a Black director to helm their upcoming Superman movie. This will also be the first cinematic incarnation of Superman to be portrayed by a Black actor. We already know that Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the script and J.J. Abrams is producing, but we have yet to learn who will direct.
Businessmxdwn.com

Warner Bros. Chair Toby Emmerich Could Be Headed to Netflix

Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich has been with the company since 2017, but sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Emmerich might be looking for a new job with Netflix. Most of this story is filled with rumors and conjecture on Emmerich’s interest and overall connection to Netflix. The main source here says that David Geffen, one of the founders of DreamWorks, made a call to Netflix inquiring on a possible job for Emmerich.