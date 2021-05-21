NBC Veteran Rebecca Marks to Head Communications for Warner Bros. TV Group

Earlier today, we recapped what had been a very hectic weekend for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is the governing body behind the Golden Globes. The avalanche of negative press came after the HFPA announced plans to help add diversity to its group (which consists of less than 100 people, with no Black members) over the next year. The first bit of backlash came from Netflix pulling out from any association with the HFPA (and thus, the Golden Globes). And this was followed by a groundswell of equally damning comments from Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Amazon Studios, and more. (Hell, even Tom Cruise is joining the boycott.) But it appears that the final straw for NBC, the network behind the Golden Globes telecast, came from the decision from Warner Bros. to distance itself from the HFPA.