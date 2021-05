An Indian ‘war hero’ and his partner who died of Covid-19 within hours of each other — in what is yet another poignant reminder of India’s devastating Covid catastrophe — were cremated on the same pyre, last week.96-year old Brigadier Atma Singh and his 84-year-old wife Sarla Atma died on Monday within hours of each other. Sarla Atma died at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital in the national capital region and Singh died at home just hours later.Singh was also called the Founding father of the Indian Army’s 17 Kumaon Regiment. The couple died within one week of contracting the virus.Singh...