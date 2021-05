Best Preps Tyler Award for Softball: Tyler Legacy's Brooke Davis. "Brooke excels in everything she does. She is currently sitting 7th in GPA out of 500 plus students. In addition to softball she is also an excellent singer of Tyler Legacy Choir. Brooke is the consummate team player. After starting at Shortstop for the past two years, she is our utility player and has played all over the diamond. No one deserves success more than Brooke Davis."