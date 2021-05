On FBI, Season 3 Episode 13, “Short Squeeze,” we’re given some insight on exactly the type of man Agent Stuart Scola is, and we also learn a bit about the stock market!. Thankfully, they dumb it down for us several times, but even still, it made the episode hard to watch because I had to keep pausing it and going back to try and understand just how things worked. I know that’s my fault — but FBI was bold to do an entire episode on this topic.