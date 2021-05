In a matchup between the seventh and eighth-place teams, the stories of how each side got here could not be any different. One team played out of desperation to get to this point, going on a long run to steal away one of the final playoff spots, while the other had a disappointing season which led them to the seventh spot, when many projected a top-three seed was in order. Can Washington stay hot and stay hungry, powering them to one of the eight real playoff spots? Or, can the Celtics regain their form just in time for the play-in tournament? We’ll tell you where to look at SBR’s top-rated sportsbooks.