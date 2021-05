Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Class A common stock of the Issuer ("Class A Common Stock"). The restricted stock units will be settled in either Class A Common Stock or cash (or a combination thereof) at the discretion of the Issuer's compensation committee.