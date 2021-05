Self-Portrait as Josephine (New York), 1986. Photo by Ming Smith; Courtesy of Nicola Vassell Gallery. Studio 54 was a beacon of decadence and—ultimately—a star-studded fiasco whose vintage, romantic allure still permeates pop culture today. (Take one look at the recently released Netflix biopic Halston for proof.) Many have attempted to replicate the club’s aura over the years—and while its former location in Midtown Manhattan has now been repurposed as a Broadway theatre, a relic from the time can now be seen in Chelsea within the newly opened Nicola Vassell Gallery.