Thomson Township to see highway lane reduction

YOU ARE REQUIRED TO DESTROY NOXIOUS WEEDS ON YOUR PROPERTY. Notice is hereby given this 13th day of May, 2021, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 18.83, to all owners, occupants, agents and public officials in charge of lands in Carlton County, Minnesota, that noxious weeds standing, being, or growing on such lands shall be destroyed or eradicated by effective cutting, tillage, cropping, pasturing, or treating with chemicals or other effective methods, or combination thereof, approved by your local weed inspector, as often as may be required to prevent the weeds from blooming and maturing seeds, or spreading by roots, root stocks, or other means. The noxious weed list may be obtained from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture Website or your County Agricultural Inspector.