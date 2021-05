Japan has declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures amid fears that it will not be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence before the Olympics in July.For days, experts have said semi-emergency measures have failed in the country, which has not enforced lockdowns.Meanwhile, Boris Johnson says he is looking at what he can do to help India, which is setting world records for deaths as the spread of Covid-19 overwhelms hospitals in the country.The UK government could potentially provide ventilators or therapeutics, the prime minister said. In Britain, by contrast, scientists advising the government say there...