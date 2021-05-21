newsbreak-logo
Canucks sign head coach Travis Green to multi-year contract extension

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks have signed head coach Travis Green to a multi-year contract extension. The Canucks are giving Green a vote of confidence after a tough season on the ice that saw the NHL club sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak and finish last in the North Division with a 23-29-4 record.

