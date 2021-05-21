Wetumpka High graduates look to the future

Elmore Community Hospital recognized several hospital employees and members of the community during its Awards Day ceremony on Monday, May 10. The hospital awarded the Good Samaritan Award to those in the community who exemplify extraordinary concern and support for others and step up in times of need. The hospital also gave service pins for five-year, 10-year and 20-year employees, as well as COVID Medical Hero Pins for those who directly worked with COVID patients and the COVID Service Award to a leader in the hospital who set the pace during unprecedented times.