Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka High graduates look to the future

By BRIANA WILSON Bureau Chief
Wetumpka Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members and friends of graduating seniors from Wetumpka High School packed the Wetumpka Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 18, for the school's commencement exercises. After welcoming everyone to the graduation, WHS principal Dr. Robbie Slater rattled off the many accomplishments of the 263-student senior class. Fourteen seniors scored a 30 or above on the ACT and the class amassed more than $7 million in academic and athletic scholarships.

