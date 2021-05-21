Reno May Demonetized for Aiding Neighbors

State preemption laws overwhelmingly favor gun rights policies. More than 40 states have laws holding that local laws can’t trump state rules. Only Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York generally allow local officials to pass their own firearms-related public safety laws without restriction. That legal landscape, according to a new study from researchers at the NYU School of Global Public Health, makes gun restrictions nationwide far less likely. Looking at all 50 states from 2009 through 2018, they found that nearly 40 that had preemption laws had enacted no substantive statewide gun reform. “Our study provides direct evidence that the vast majority of states use preemption to support gun rights and remove communities’ authority to enact gun control protections,” said lead author Jennifer Pomeranz in a press release. More from The Trace: After the recent mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, where a judge had previously thrown out a city gun restriction on preemption grounds, we looked at the battle between local governments that want to restrict firearms and the gun rights groups increasingly using the courts to oppose them.