Reno May Demonetized for Aiding Neighbors

By Forrest Cooper
Recoil
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was once said that the internet saved gun culture in America, as it brought many people together even though they lived all across the world. One example of that is Reno May, who continues to drive forward on platforms like YouTube. Living in California, which as a state, continues to be the stuff of memes, Reno May's channel has often centered on helping people in his state learn about the legal path to gun ownership. In what looks like punishment for doing good, YouTube has recently demonetized him.

