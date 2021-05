The global coronavirus pandemic has left nothing unchanged. From the mundane activities of daily life to the lofty, long-term goals of governments, the outbreak has altered plans for everyone and everything in its path. The students at the Joseph H. Lauder Institute for Management & International Studies have not been immune to the disruption. For years, this report has been the result of months of work from students who immerse themselves in an intensive course in their program of concentration, then follow up with field study that takes them to various parts of the world. But the pandemic halted travel and pushed classes online. And the students, much like the nations and people they studied, learned to rise to the challenge.