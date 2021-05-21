newsbreak-logo
Already soaked Lake Charles area braces for more rain; 'I think we need to get close to God'

By MIKE SMITH
theadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Louisiana braced for more rainfall Friday as storm-weary residents continued drying out from severe flooding earlier in the week and rebuilding from last year’s hurricanes. Local officials said they were keeping an eye on a weather system in the Gulf that threatened to deluge the area with rain and...

Lake Charles, LAKSLA

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Prien until 4:45 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for the following areas until 2:45 p.m.:. Lake Charles. Moss Bluff. Goosport. Special Marine warning issued from Intracoastal City...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lake Charles, LAOrange Leader

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11 am Mon 5.17.21

Periods of rain, some heavy, is expected over the next 4 to 5 days. Rain totals will be in the 5 to 10 inch range, but localized areas could see up to 15 to 20 inches. During the heavy rain, expect flooded roads and water approaching homes and businesses. Have sand bags ready to keep water out of homes.
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

Area under severe thunderstorm, flash flood warning

Today marks the first of several periods of heavy rain and storms through the week, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. Rain chances will wind down to scattered storms tonight, before returning with another batch of heavy rains tomorrow. Severe thunderstorm and flash flooding warnings remain in...
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms this morning, unsettled weather last much of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You’ll need to bring back the rain gear as you are heading off to work and school this morning as scattered showers and storms continue to move in from the west this morning. The good news is that it won’t be raining all day as we can expect a few breaks as we head late morning into the early afternoon, but the showers and storms won’t be going anywhere in a hurry as unsettled weather last all week.
Lake Charles, LAKPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms tonight continue through much of Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The beginning of our stormy pattern is arriving to Southwest Louisiana as scattered thunderstorms made their appearance for some this afternoon and for others, those chances will increase late tonight through the overnight and into Monday. These scattered storms will at times bring some locally heavy downpours, cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds. Just be prepared for rain before heading out the door Monday.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calcasieu, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Holmwood, or 7 miles east of Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Iowa and Hayes around 215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine and Bell City. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 48. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu, Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Calcasieu; Cameron The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas Southern Orange County in southeastern Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 1147 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Sabine National Wildlife, Johnsons Bayou, Central Gardens, Sabine Pass, Lake Charles Regional Airport, Rose City, Orangefield, Pinehurst, Southeast Texas Regional Airport, Port Acres and Hackberry. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Allen Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Calcasieu The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana Northeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 508 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicates that the heaviest rainfall has ended and water will continue to recede. Between 6 and 11 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumberton, Silsbee, Fields, Deweyville, De Quincy, Singer, Buna, Ragley, Evadale, Dry Creek, Bancroft, Old Salem, Lunita, Devils Pocket, Bivens, Wrights Settlement, Oretta, Longville and Caney Head. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Lake Charles, LAEunice News

The marsh mud was too soggy

One of the things President Biden talked about when he recently visited Lake Charles was the need to protect our coastline against rising tides generally and storm surges in particular. It’s not a new idea. Folks in coastal Louisiana have been talking for more than a century about building a protection levee to block the storm surges that are usually more destructive than storm winds. A hurricane…