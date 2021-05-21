Already soaked Lake Charles area braces for more rain; 'I think we need to get close to God'

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calcasieu; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 149 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Holmwood, or 7 miles east of Lake Charles Regional Airport, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Iowa and Hayes around 215 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Lacassine and Bell City. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 42 and 48. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN