newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shepherdsville, KY

Bay Country Estates Purchases Burger King-Leased Property in Shepherdsville, Kentucky for $1.6 Million

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShepherdsville, Ky. — Bay Country Estates has purchased a 34,484-square-foot retail property in Shepherdsville that is ground-leased to Burger King. An entity doing business as Dixie Hwy Development #3 LLC sold the property for $1.6 million. Carrols Corp. operates the Burger King location, which has 18.5 years remaining on its lease. The property is located at 315 Keystone Crossing Drive, about 20 miles south of Louisville. Jesse Limon of Marcus & Millichap’s Manhattan office represented the seller in the transaction. Jesse Limon and Colby Haugness of Marcus & Millichap’s Kentucky office represented the buyer.

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
State
Kentucky State
City
Shepherdsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Property#Ky#Bay Country Estates#Dixie Hwy Development#Llc#Carrols Corp#Ky#Drive#Keystone#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Burger King
Related
Bullitt County, KYPioneer News

ROADSHOW for the week of May 16, 2021

Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so the information below is strictly of an advisory nature and is subject to change with no notice. Pothole patching, sweeping, drain & ditch cleaning, striping, pavement marking, and maintenance crews may work on major interstates in the Louisville Metro area only during non-peak daytime hours and at night. Motorists should watch for roadside maintenance on interstates and highways throughout the rest of the district daily.
Kentucky Statewkdzradio.com

Kentucky Lottery Sales Continue On Record-Shattering Pace

Kentucky Lottery officials say sales figures are remaining strong — and higher than at any other point in the 32-year history of the organization. At the board of directors meeting Monday, Vice President and Corporate Controller Maggie Garrison reported fiscal year-to-date sales from July through April totaled $1.3 billion, which is $369.7 million, or 39.6 percent, more than the same period last year, and $248.9 million more than budget. For context, the Lottery sold $1.2 billion in tickets for the entirety of fiscal year 2020.
Kentucky StateWSIL TV

1.9 Million people in Kentucky have received at least first COVID-19 shot

(WSIL) -- On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Lebanon Junction, KYwdrb.com

Gas prices are on fire! Sign at Bullitt County station goes up in flames, inspires memes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are high right now, but in Bullitt County they're literally on fire. The sign that typically displays gas prices at the Pilot station not far from Interstate 65 caught fire Tuesday while crews were working to remove it. A member of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department told WDRB News that a blowtorch crews were using ignited the old plastics.
Bullitt County, KYPioneer News

Vine Hill Gospel delivery

Vine Hill Baptist Church will bring the Gospel to every home on Chapeze and Tanglewood on Tuesday, May 11. The Pioneer News Online is your source for local news, sports, events and information in Bullitt County and Shepherdsville, KY, and the surrounding area.
Bullitt County, KYPioneer News

County rate of vaccines below state numbers

SHEPHERDSVILLE — Have you gotten your COVID-19 vaccination yet?. According to state health officials, only around 31 percent of the eligible Bullitt Countians have taken any of the offered vaccines, as of last Thursday. But, it could be worse. Adjoining Spencer County has the lowest percent of residents who have...
Shepherdsville, KYWave 3

Shepherdsville Amazon employees get access to COVID vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amazon employees at the Shepherdsville fulfillment center now have access to COVID-19 vaccines at work. Amazon is offering the shots at several facilities across the country, including 20 in Kentucky. It’s an effort to increase convenience for employees and reduce the burden on community-run vaccination clinics.
Mount Washington, KYPioneer News

City buys MW pool with plans to open in summer

MOUNT WASHINGTON – Barry Armstrong was not a youngster who visited the swimming pool next to Mount Washington Middle School. However, the mayor of Mount Washington remembers the days of dropping his children off to spend a summer day. In recent years, the operator of the public pools has slowed...