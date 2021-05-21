newsbreak-logo
Judge's knuckles rapped over U of T appointment interference; can stay on bench

By Canadian Press
moosejawtoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — A federal court judge accused of bias against Palestinians over his views on a proposed appointment at the University of Toronto made serious mistakes, but can stay on the job, a judicial review body concluded on Friday. In its decision, the panel of the Canadian Judicial Council found...

