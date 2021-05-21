Judge's knuckles rapped over U of T appointment interference; can stay on bench

[Shehzad Charania is the interim Director General and Head of the Attorney General’s Office in London.]. On 12 February 2021, Karim Khan QC was elected Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. His nine-year term will begin on 16 June 2021. Khan has had a stellar career as an international criminal lawyer, and is currently the Special Adviser and Head of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by ISIL (Da’esh) in Iraq (UNITAD). A few weeks ago, Shehzad interviewed Khan in front a virtual audience of government lawyers and officials. It was a fascinating discussion, touching on Khan’s early career to his views on his upcoming appointment. You can find some of Shehzad’s other interviews with leading figures in international justice here and here.