VANCOUVER, British Columbia—The First Nations Limited Partnership (FNLP) representing all 16 First Nations along the Pacific Trail Pipeline to the proposed Kitimat LNG project has reacted with dismay to Woodside Petroleum’s announcement that it, too, has placed its 50% ownership of both projects up for sale. The decision by both Chevron and Woodside to divest entirely threatens the viability of the commercial interests of the FNLP members who have long hoped that the “first” LNG Project in BC would finally become a reality.