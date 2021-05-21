Stratford ethics commission gets complaint against one of its own
STRATFORD — The town's Ethics Commission has met for the first time in at least two years to consider a complaint one of its members says is about him. But the commissioner, Dave Mullane, a former cop and investigator for the state's attorney's office in Bridgeport, says he knows little else about it — and isn't sure whether he will participate in a "probable cause" hearing he's been notified is planned for next week.