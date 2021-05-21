newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CT

Stratford ethics commission gets complaint against one of its own

By Ethan Fry
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATFORD — The town’s Ethics Commission has met for the first time in at least two years to consider a complaint one of its members says is about him. But the commissioner, Dave Mullane, a former cop and investigator for the state’s attorney’s office in Bridgeport, says he knows little else about it — and isn’t sure whether he will participate in a “probable cause” hearing he’s been notified is planned for next week.

www.nhregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Council Members#Executive Session#Town Council#Seec#Democrats#Norwalk Police#Commission Members#Commissioners#Investigation#Republican Registrar#Hearing#Town Boards#Town Issues#Mullane Blogs#Public View#Voters Lou Decilio#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Stratford, CTNew Haven Register

Stratford mayor announces re-eection run, citing transparency, 'respectful government'

STRATFORD — Mayor Laura Hoydick has made it official: She’s running for a second term as the town’s top elected official. Flanked by husband and “First Dude” Paul and her daughter Paige, the mayor told supporters gathered this week on Academy Hill that being mayor has been “one of the most important things and valuable things I feel I’ve ever done, and I’d like to continue for the next four years.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Getting there: Connecticut DOT hearings won't change anything

Our state government certainly moves in mysterious ways. The Connecticut legislature seems unable to even discuss the crucial replenishing of the Special Transportation Fund to keep mass transit rolling, but they found hours to debate the merits of declaring pizza the “official state food.” Really?. Kudos to the nine lawmakers...
Stratford, CTNew Haven Register

Auditors say Stratford's books are clean - while making some recommendations for improvement

STRATFORD — Accounting entries made by one person without any review. Missing paperwork for a state grant. An asset forfeiture account only the police chief had access to. Though the town’s auditors gave Stratford’s books an auditor-type commendation in a 148-page audit made public Monday, they found a handful of problems town officials are now working to correct, some of which were identified as “significant deficiencies” or “material weaknesses.”
Fairfield, CTfairfieldct.org

Town of Fairfield News

I am very encouraged to see that as more residents get vaccinated, Fairfield has officially moved out of the red and orange categories and into the yellow category. (5-9 cases per 100,000), with our COVID-19 cases. This is the the third week in a row Fairfield has experienced a reduction in our case rate, allowing us to begin returning to normal life.
Fairfield County, CTStamford Advocate

GOP says reopen the state Capitol; Dems say no

Despite the scheduled May 19 reopening of bars and restaurants, the State Capitol in Hartford will remain closed for at least the remainder of the legislative session, which ends at midnight on June 9. Majority Democratic leaders of the House and Senate said Friday that there is no screening process...
Fairfield County, CTnorwalkplus.com

Impact Fairfield County awards $248,000 in grants to local nonprofits

GREENWICH, CT – Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC), the area’s premiere women’s collective giving circle, awarded two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to Hall Neighborhood House (Bridgeport) and INTEMPO (Stamford). Impact FFC also awarded three $16,000 unrestricted general operating grants to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County (Bridgeport), Person-to-Person (Darien), and Women’s...
Stratford, CTConnecticut Post

Stratford wants underground parking at former Center School property

STRATFORD — The town has issued another call for potential developers interested in redeveloping the former Center School property. A 40-page request for proposals posted to the town’s website last week gives a June 22 deadline for bids to be received at Town Hall. And while the document isn’t too...
Bridgeport, CTConnecticut Post

Towns plan COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 12 and over

School districts in greater Bridgeport and the Naugatuck Valley are preparing for the upcoming expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 12- to 15 year-olds. Similar to the plan laid out for those aged 16 and older in public schools across the state, many districts are either planning to offer vaccine clinics or are in talks about whether a youth-only clinic makes sense. In all cases, parents would have to sign consent forms for their child to be vaccinated and/or accompany their child.
Connecticut StateRegister Citizen

Vaccination rates vary among police departments in southwestern CT

Though law enforcement officers were some of the first people in Connecticut eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines in December, police departments in the southwestern portion of the state are seeing varying levels of vaccine use. Some police officials reported more than two-thirds of their officers have received at least one...
Bridgeport, CTnewmilfordspectrum.com

New Haven man now awaiting trial in six courts

BRIDGEPORT — A New Haven man awaiting trial in five separate state courthouses for prior robberies was charged with robbing a Stratford gas station. “I’ve never been in Stratford in my life,” Clinton Edwards, 50, yelled during his arraignment Thursday in Superior Court here on charges of third-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny.