Philadelphia Union Sign Attacking Midfielder Daniel Gazdag. Hungarian National Team player joins Philadelphia from Hungarian first tier club Budapest Honvéd FC. Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed attacking midfielder Daniel Gazdag from Budapest Honvéd FC to a two-year contract with a club option for a third and fourth year in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Hungarian international player, a top scorer in the Hungarian First Tier League, Nemzeti Bajnoksag, will be added to the Union’s active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot. Gazdag joins the Union as they continue to advance to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals and is set to be an important attacking piece for the defending Supporters’ Shield champions.